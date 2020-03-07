Researchers from Dartmouth and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, including an Indian American professor, have developed an original approach to flight scheduling.
If implemented, the approach could result in a significant increase in profits for airlines and more flights that align with passengers’ preferences, according to a Dartmouth report.
The approach is presented in a paper, “Airline Timetable Development and Fleet Assignment Incorporating Passenger Choice,” recently published in Transportation Science, the leading journal in the field of transportation analysis, the university reported.
Some of the most critical decision-making steps taken by airlines across the world rely on tools that do not fully incorporate passengers’ preferences and the dynamics of flight scheduling, resulting in missed profits and unsatisfied passengers, according to the authors.
The new paper uses 2016 data from Alaska Airlines to introduce an original integrated optimization approach to comprehensive flight timetabling and fleet assignment while taking into consideration passengers’ preferences, such as flight departure time, it said.
“Beyond ticket prices, perhaps the biggest thing that air passengers care about is the convenience of flight schedule. Yet, due to the associated computational complexities, nobody has really tried to completely redesign an airline’s flight schedule from scratch to take passenger preference into account,” said co-author Vikrant Vaze, assistant professor of engineering at Dartmouth.
“This paper does just that, by proposing a comprehensive mathematical model and a new algorithm to solve it. It aligns the flight schedules to passenger preferences, in turn maximizing airline profits,” the Indian American researcher added.
The model’s flexible and comprehensive approach would enable airlines to increase the number of passengers with one-stop itineraries, and, consequently, dramatically increase the total one-stop revenue and the total operating profit compared with the most advanced approaches currently used in the industry.
In addition, the paper suggests that an airline using this approach would experience a significant increase in market share, the Dartmouth report added.
In addition to first author Keji Wei and Vaze, the paper was co-authored by Alexandre Jacquillat of MIT.
The authors note that the paper doesn’t consider factors such as business strategy and aircraft orders because the data is not available, as well as airport gate and slot availability for simplicity’s sake.
However, the approach is designed to be versatile and usable for a variety of strategic planning decisions made by major airlines with a realistic computational budget, the report said.
Vaze is currently working on a follow-up paper that will incorporate revenue management considerations into scheduling and fleet assignment.
