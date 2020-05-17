Reshma Dordi, Indian American CEO of Reshma Beauty in Los Angeles, Calif., was recently named one of 14 Innovators by Sally Beauty, distributor of professional beauty products in the U.S., and was featured in an article titled, “Celebrating Women Founders.”
Dordi, said a press release by Sally Beauty, is an award-winning journalist and owner of Reshma Beauty, an all-natural line of beauty products. For over 20 years Reshma Beauty has been one of the leading brands in the South Asian market, and is rapidly expanding into today’s mainstream market as well.
“We are very excited to announce that Sally Beauty released the article and our CEO, Reshma Dordi, is the only South-Asian woman featured in the article,” said a Reshma Beauty statement. “We are so proud of our founder who has achieved such a significant milestone for South Asian women in America.”
