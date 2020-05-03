PRINCETON, New Jersey – Ricovr Healthcare, a Princeton-based innovative oral diagnostic company, announced it had closed $1.1 million in seed investment round led by HALLEY Venture Partners LP. High net worth individuals and healthcare industry stalwarts also participated in the round, according to EINPresswire.com.
Ricovr Healthcare has developed a biosensor technology platform for saliva-based Point-of-Care medical devices. These rapid detection devices will benefit not only employers and law enforcement but also medical community and individuals. The patented technology is extremely sensitive and will speed up the testing of drugs-of-abuse such as THC (psychoactive component of Cannabis).
Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Indian American founder and CEO of Ricovr, said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of our investors as we look to grow the company and scale Ricovr’s unique technology. The capital, knowledge, and network our investors bring to Ricovr will enable us to achieve the goal. We believe in the potential of saliva for testing various biomarkers and in our unique technology to disrupt drug testing and diagnostics industries. While we are currently focused on drug testing, our technology has the potential to accurately diagnose disease markers such as proteins and DNA/RNA.”
Piyush Sadana, co-founder and COO of Ricovr, said, “Diagnostics is a massive fast-growing market ripe for innovative solutions. Riocvr has the right technology and execution team to disrupt the industry. The investment proceeds will be used to further Ricovr’s platform development, scale-up production capabilities, and facilitate strategic collaborations and partnerships to accelerate the development of our Point-of-Care testing offerings.”
