President-elect Joe Biden’s team has tapped a mix of progressives and centrist policy experts, including Indian Americans Rohit Chopra and Bharat Ramamurti, to work on a transition plan for financial industry oversight.
Reuters reported how Biden’s staff could form some of the key financial regulators, citing nearly two dozen lobbyists, officials and policy experts in Democratic circles.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director is a critical role for progressives such as Senator Elizabeth Warren who believe the agency can help tackle wealth inequality and racial injustice, Reuters said.
A June Supreme Court ruling handed Biden the power to fire Republican President Donald Trump’s CFPB director, Kathy Kraninger, and many policy experts expect him to quickly replace her after he takes office on Jan. 20, it said.
Potential candidates for the role include Warren’s protégée, U.S. Representative Katie Porter, Federal Trade Commissioner Chopra, Ramamurti, Warren’s former aide who sits on a pandemic congressional oversight panel; and Patrice Ficklin, the CFPB’s fair lending director who has been at the agency since its inception in 2011, according to the report.
Biden, according to the report, is also looking to shore up staffs in the Securities and Exchange Commission, Banking Regulations, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Federal Housing Finance Agency
Reuters said none of the contenders for the positions returned requests for comments.
