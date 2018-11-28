India-based startup company Eyeluminati, led by Roopam Sharma, was named a winner at the World Health Summit.
Eyeluminati was named the Startup Track Award 2018 winner at the summit for the glove Manovue, which the company developed.
The Manovue is believed to be the world’s first intelligent personal assistant for the visually impaired. It combines vision intelligence and the Internet of Things and helps users to read any printed text without knowing the braille language.
By providing haptic feedback, the glove also helps people with vision impairments to move around freely outside well-known environments, it said.
Since it was launched in 2009, the World Health Summit has brought together stakeholders and decision-makers from every field in the healthcare spectrum, providing the perfect forum for exchange with experts from academia, industry, politics and civil society, according to the summit website. It takes place annually in Berlin, Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.