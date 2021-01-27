Forbes unveiled its 10th annual “30 Under 30” list recently, with Indian Americans Sana Javeri Kadri and Priya Krishna named among the honorees in the Food & Drink category.
Kadri, 27, an Oakland, California, resident, is the founder of Diaspora Co. At 23 years old in 2017, Kadri used $3,000 from her tax refund to start sourcing and selling ethically farmed turmeric.
“I wanted a more delicious spice trade, that spoke of origins, of culture, and of flavor first, rather than the stale pantry aisle staples we'd been forced to settle for,” says Kadri, who moved from India to California for college, the Forbes profile says.
Today Diaspora Co. works with nearly a dozen small family farms across India, paying an average of six times more than the commodity price, and sells seven spices including coriander and cardamom.
Kadri bootstrapped the entire operation while going beyond the norm, like paying for healthcare to farm laborers on some of its farms, with the goal of growing enough to be able to provide it to all workers on its partner farms, according to the profile.
Krishna, the 29-year-old author, YouTube cooking personality and a contributor to publications including The New York Times, released her best-selling cookbook ‘Indian-ish’ in April 2019, which was named one of the best cookbooks of the spring by The New York Times, New York Magazine, Eater, Food & Wine, and Bon Appétit, her profile notes.
The Brooklyn, New York, resident and Dartmouth College graduate is currently pitching a TV show and writing a new cookbook with Momofuku founder David Chang, it said.
