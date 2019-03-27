SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Sandeep (Sam) Kambo, who hails from Chandigarh, Punjab, although trained academically as an electronics engineer has seen much success in founding and running several restaurants.
His first restaurant was the Royal India Express, a fast food outlet in the Westfield Mall in La Jolla in 1993. The second followed in 1997, when he opened another Royal Express fast food outlet in Westfield Mission Valley in San Diego; and a third, Royal India Exquisite Indian Cuisine, in 1998, which was his first fine dining restaurant. Then, in 2014, Kambo opened his fourth restaurant, Royal India Banquet-Miramar, another fine dining restaurant, also in San Diego. He however, sold the Royal India Westfield Mission Valley establishment for further expansion.
Kambo told India-West that he learned to cook from his mother and worked in the kitchen with her, realizing that he had an additional talent which later became his passion. Working in the kitchen, he began to make changes to his mother’s recipes and, now, he trains his cooks along the same lines of what his mother had taught him.
Kambo came to the U.S. in 1991. While doing his MBA in marketing, he saw the opportunities available in the hospitality industry, and in 1993 he decided to change his line and career.
Kambo noted that the distance between his restaurants is around ten to 15 miles, which helps him to maintain good control on all his restaurants. The same Indian Punjabi food is served in all his three restaurants, while at the Royal Banquet hall on Miramar Road they serve Italian, American, Mexican and Mediterranean food.
The secret behind his success, Kambo said, is using fresh vegetables, fresh meat and all-natural spices on a daily basis. He has 14 cooks working under him, which include Indian, Mexican and Americans, and all are trained by Kambo himself, which has helped him to earn a four and half stars rating on Yelp. All his locations provide full bars and he offers all-inclusive sangeet and wedding packages.
Kambo told India-West that his signature dishes include Samosa Chaat, Chicken Lemon Chili Kabab, Royal Lamb Malai, Chicken Coconut Pineapple, Butter Tarka Kofta, and Chilli Paneer Nan. He added, with a smile, that his slogans are: “Experience the difference with the Royal Touch,” and “You enjoy like a guest and we do the rest.”
Kambo’s restaurants have won several awards over the year, including: Voted number one Indian restaurant by SD Union Tribune; Best Indian Restaurant in San Diego by San Diego Magazine; Best Indian Restaurant in San Diego by Citibeat; and the only Indian restaurant to win the Gold Medallion award.
In addition to serving good food, Kambo also hosts fashion shows at his banquet halls. His main focus now is to open more banquet halls as there is an increasing demand for banquets in the San Diego area and most of the time they are sold out. He plans to open another banquet hall this year in the same vicinity.
