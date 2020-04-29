The Small Business Administration is hosting a virtual ‘SBA Daily Dialogue’ on Thursday, April 30, at 10 a.m. This event provides an overview of all SBA programs and services, and provides an opportunity for community members to get any questions they may have about SBA recovery resources answered, according to a press note.
Furthermore, it will be hosted entirely in Hindi by SBA Deputy District Director Ben Raju.
Specifically, it is a great opportunity to get any questions you may have answered and find out about the multiple resources available to help your business recover from the effects of COVID-19.
If you have a specific question you would like answered, please submit it upon registration.
More event information, including registration information, is available here: hindidailydialogue.eventbrite.com.
