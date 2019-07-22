WASHINGTON and NEW DELHI – State Bank of India's Managing Director Anshula Kant has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank Group.
The appointment was announced by World Bank Group president David Malpass July 12. Kant is currently a managing director of SBI where she previously also served as CFO.
"Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India," Malpass said in a statement. "She's excelled at a diverse array of leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations."
According to the statement, as managing director and CFO, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the president.
"Among other key management duties, her work will include oversight of financial reporting, risk management, and working closely with the World Bank CEO on mobilization of IDA and other financial resources," the statement said.
As CFO of SBI, Kant managed $38 billion of revenues and total assets of $500 billion.
"Stewarding the organization, she greatly improved the capital base and focused on the long-term sustainability of SBI within her mandate. She has been a managing director and member of the board since September 2018," the statement said.
"With direct responsibility for the SBI's Risk, Compliance, and Stressed Asset Portfolio, Kant led the creation of investment opportunities while empowering risk management throughout the bank. She held several positions across the organization and helped navigate a diverse array of leadership challenges."
Kant is a graduate in economic honors from Lady Shri Ram College and a post-graduate in economics from the Delhi School of Economics.
