The World Economic Forum is fast approaching, and promises to deliver its 'Davos Manifesto 2020' with droves of business leaders and politicians from across the globe attending the 50th anniversary of the Davos, Switzerland-based session.
The theme of the Jan. 21 through Jan. 24 gathering is “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.”
Among the leaders attending the event include U.S. President Donald Trump, climate activist and latest Time Person of the Year Greta Thunberg, Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde, Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Soros Fund Management chair George Soros.
Additionally, Indian celebrities, including Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam will attend the event.
Chopra Jonas will, at the forum, according to reports, urge the world’s billionaires and leaders to use their wealth to end extreme poverty, address climate change and reduce inequity by 2030.
The actress is partnering with Global Goal Live, a campaign led by Global Citizen and consulting firm Teneo. The campaign calls on billionaires to address the inequality gap between the world’s wealthiest and poorest countries. The Global Goals campaign was agreed to by all 193 member states of the United Nations in 2015.
Chopra Jonas will speak in a fireside chat on Jan. 21, according to reports.
Additionally, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya, as well as three chief ministers – Amarinder Singh, Kamal Nath and B.S. Yeddyurappa – will join over 100 Indian CEOs at the WEF's 50th annual meeting, which will be attended by thousands of rich and powerful from across the globe.
The WEF has said the 2020 meeting aims to give a concrete meaning to "stakeholder capitalism," assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.
Those who are registered from India include industry leaders Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Rahul and Saniv Bajaj, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran of Tata Group, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Rajnish Kumar of SBI, Anand Mahindra, Sunil and Rajan Mittal, Ravi Ruia, Pawan Munjal, Nandan Nilekani and Salil Parekh of Infosys, C Vijayakumar of HCL Tech, Ajay Piramal, Rishad Premji, Ajay Singh and Pirojsha Godrej, according to reports.
WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab has said people are revolting against the economic 'elites' they believe have betrayed them, and the efforts to keep global warming limited to 1.5°C are falling dangerously short.
"With the world at such critical crossroads, this year we must develop a 'Davos Manifesto 2020' to reimagine the purpose and scorecards for companies and governments. It is what the World Economic Forum was founded for 50 years ago, and it is what we want to contribute to for the next 50 years," Schwab said in a statement
The forum's first meeting in 1971 was established to further the idea put forward by Schwab that business should serve all stakeholders — customers, employees, communities, as well as shareholders.
It was reaffirmed in 1973 in the “Davos Manifesto,” a document that has shaped the work of the WEF ever since.
In a major update, this year's annual meeting will see the publication of a universal “ESG scorecard” by the WEF's International Business Council, which is currently chaired by Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America.
