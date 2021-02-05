Several Indian Americans and South Asian-origin individuals were named among the recent Forbes “30 Under 30” list honorees in the Manufacturing and Industry category.
Among those recognized were Joseph Varikooty, Randeep Singh, Sahir Zaveri, Krishna Manda and Ameer Shakeel.
Varikooty, 24, along with 28-year-old Lucas Frye, co-founded Amber Agriculture. Frye, who received a bachelor's in agricultural economics and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Varikooty, a 2018 Thiel Fellow who dropped out of the same school, founded Amber Agriculture to help farmers monitor and manage their crops with sensors, the profile said.
Its core technology is a wireless, kernel-like sensor that can flow with grain throughout the supply chain.
By detecting moisture or incorrect temperatures, Chicago-based Amber (which has raised $2 million in funding) helps farmers protect grain from spoilage and capture high prices, according to Forbes.
Indian Canadian Singh, 28, Kevin Han and Andrew Walker founded AON3D right out of college to design 3D printers that use a wide range of high-performance materials.
Customers print high-strength parts at a cost that's as little as a tenth the standard rate, allowing affordable production of even small volumes. It's raised $14.2 million from backers including SineWave Ventures, AlleyCorp and Y-Combinator. Customers include Siemens, NASA, Lockheed Martin and Boeing, the profile notes.
Zaveri, 28, along with Lee, 28, co-founded King Children, a sustainable eyewear company that guarantees zero waste in an industry they say is notorious for overproduction.
At King Children every pair is made to order and custom fit using 3D printing, enabling the brand to deliver only what customers want. Both founders are immigrants, Lee from Taiwan and Zaveri from India. The Brooklyn-based company has raised $2 million from Great Oaks Capital and others, the profile says.
Manda, 26, is the co-founder of Etho. Manda was riding his motorcycle in Brooklyn when a car attempting an illegal U-turn collided with him, severing his right arm, the profile explains.
While doctors reattached his limb with two titanium plates and 13 screws, Manda, a dropout of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, wanted to lower the risk of injury and death for other motorcycle riders, it said.
With Parth Darji (who is over 30), he founded Etho to create smart helmets that would give riders information on GPS, speed and nearby vehicles with a heads-up display that let them keep their eyes on the road, it notes.
The 26-year-old Shakeel, along with Payam Pourtaheri, 27, co-founded Agrospheres. As immigrants from developing countries, Pourtaheri (who is from Iran) and Shakeel (from Pakistan) had seen how synthetic pesticide use and misuse contaminated the environment, the profile says.
As students at the University of Virginia, they founded AgroSpheres to make bio-based crop protection that could replace those chemicals.
Their proprietary bioprocessing and manufacturing AgriCell platform, for which they have 30 patents issued or pending globally, enables a suite of biocontrol products as alternatives to synthetic chemicals, the profile adds.
With $11 million in funding, AgroSpheres has set up partnerships with a handful of large, global corporations whose names it cannot disclose, it said.
A total of 600 young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers were featured in the 10th Annual “Forbes 30 Under 30” list. Indian American honorees in the other categories have already been published in India-West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.