IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation held a celebration of IIT Bombay’s 60th year of existence Oct. 14 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The highlight of the evening was a $1 million donation by the Shailesh & Kalpa Charitable Foundation, creating an Executive M.B.A. Center at IIT Bombay. Pictured here (from left) are IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation president Roni Mehta, Kalpa Mehta, IIT Bombay director Devang Khakhar, and Indian American executive Shailesh Mehta. (photo provided)