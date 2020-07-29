NEW YORK – The Skypass Foundation, part of the Dallas-based Skypass Group of Companies, chartered a United Airlines plane July 22 to repatriate more than 150 Indian citizens stranded in the U.S. because of the pandemic. The one-way flight took off in the evening from Newark Airport in New Jersey heading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, according to a Jingo Media press release.
Priority was given to seniors and families with young children who needed to return to India for urgent medical treatment or death emergencies and to those with expired U.S. visas. Other Indian citizens eligible to travel, based on the Embassy of India’s rules and regulations, were also on the flight.
"The Skypass Group has served the South Asian community for more than three decades," said founder and CEO Victor Abraham. “While we have been deeply impacted during this pandemic, our mission has always been to transport passengers back to their homes so that they can be reunited with their families, especially during these turbulent times,” said the Indian American executive.
On July 4, another private charter flight (Etihad Airways) transported 300 passengers from Chicago to Mumbai. Employees and their families of some of the top global technology and professional services companies were on that flight, which was the first passenger charter plane approved to repatriate stranded citizens from the U.S. to India.
The Skypass Foundation, as part of its mission and humanitarian activities complementing its efforts to provide resources, education and support to those impacted by major medical challenges, has led both these efforts. The Foundation collaborated with both public and private sector agencies in the U.S. and India to accomplish these undertakings.
The Skypass Foundation is a registered 501(C)(3) nonprofit philanthropic arm of the Skypass Group of Companies, which includes Skypass Travel, Skypass Hospitality, Skypass Entertainment, Skypass Development and Skylife Success.
