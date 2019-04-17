Social Venture Partners International Feb. 28 announced that Sudha Nandagopal, a leading Seattle, Wash.-based progressive movement strategist, community builder and thought leader, has joined the global philanthropy network as its new chief executive officer.
“I deeply appreciate the SVP International board’s trust in me at this pivotal moment for the organization and this network,” Nandagopal said in a statement. “Networks play a critical role in catalyzing growth and change at both the local and global levels. Given the scale of the challenges our communities face, it is more important than ever to learn together and experiment with new approaches to democratize power and increase community leadership.”
Nandagopal, until recently the city of Seattle’s Equity and Environment Initiative manager, has led change in the government, non-profit, political and philanthropic sectors, according to an SVP news release.
The Indian American executive is an expert consultant on racial equity and strategy to government and organizations, and a thought leader who Grist magazine recognized as one of 50 “innovators and visionaries who will lead us to a more sustainable future,” it said.
“Sudha is the right leader at the right time. As Social Venture Partners connects donors, non-profits, and social enterprises in 40 cities around the world, we have seen consistently that building strong relationships, innovating together, and increasing our focus on equity and inclusion are essential to social progress,” Sofia Michelakis, chair of the SVPI Board, said in a statement.
“Sudha is a proven leader and compelling communicator who can inspire, galvanize and grow SVP’s global network to achieve even greater impact and positive change,” Michelakis added.
Nandagopal co-created and led the first-in-the-nation city of Seattle’s Equity & Environment Initiative, where she worked to ensure that those most affected by environmental challenges are at the center of decision-making.
Earlier in her career, she held key positions in communications, grassroots engagement and fundraising at NGOs focused on education, immigration justice, workers’ rights, corporate accountability, and the environment.
Nandagopal brings nearly two decades of experience in networks, systems-change, strategy, organizational development, and community engagement.
She succeeds Tim Schottman, who stepped down in December after three successful years in the CEO’s role and remains active as a partner and adviser.
As CEO, Nandagopal will collaborate with SVP affiliates to continue the growth of one of the world’s largest engaged philanthropic networks. Comprising 43 chapter centers in eight countries, including in India, Japan, Canada, USA and Australia, the SVP movement includes more than 3,500 engaged donors, volunteers and skilled leaders who have invested in more than 900 individual nonprofits through $70 million in unrestricted grants.
