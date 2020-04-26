The South Asian Bar Association of Northern California last week welcomed its new board.
The 2020-2021 SABA-NC Board, according to a press release, is: president: Charan Brahma; president-elect: Will David; vice president: Rav Grewal; treasurer: Shailey Jain; secretary: Nabeel Ahmad; communications: Seema Bhatt; endorsements: Preeti Bajwa; events: Anisha Mangalick and Smita Rajmohan; in-house programming: Sarita Venkat; law student relations and mentorship: Sonali Shah; and pro bono: Siraj Hussain, Mazarin Vakharia.
In other news, the release noted that Akanksha Gupta recently joined Google as its first in-house immigration counsel. As a seasoned immigration practitioner, Gupta has significant experience overseeing in-house preparation of filings for U.S. visas, work permits for Canada, Australia, U.K., EU and complex permanent residency petitions.
Meanwhile, the SABA-NA 2020 has been postponed to June 2021, but still will be held in San Francisco.
