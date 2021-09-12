An Indian American veteran of the auto industry, Vijay Patil, has joined Southern California-based DCR Technologies as its co-founder and chief operating officer.
According to a report on constructionequipmentguide.com, DCR is expanding its leadership team to meet the demand for its digital tetailing and credit desk pro platform, a configurable SaaS origination hub that enables commercial equipment dealers, lenders and buyers to interact on a single digital platform.
Patil, said the report, has 20 years of experience in managing risk, running credit operations and developing business strategies for global brands. Most recently, he was a founding member of Yamaha Motor Finance USA. Prior to that, he was head of credit of Mitsubishi Motors Credit of America and vice president of risk management of HSBC Auto Finance USA.
"Vijay is a visionary leader who recognized the inevitable conversion to digital sales processes across all industries. He understands technology, operations, credit risk management and the importance of enhancing the user experience in today's changing markets," said Beckham Thomas, founder and CEO of DCR.
