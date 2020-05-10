Spruce Biosciences, a late stage clinical biotechnology development company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders, and headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., recently announced appointments to its leadership team.
Samir Gharib, MBA, CPA, has been named Chief Financial Officer and Dasharatha Reddy, Ph.D., as Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing, according to a Businesswire report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.