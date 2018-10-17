Nextdoor, among the world’s leading private social network for neighborhoods, Oct. 10 announced that Sarah Friar will become the company’s next CEO in December.
Friar will join Nextdoor from Square Inc. where she has served as chief financial officer since 2012.
“Sarah is one of the most highly regarded executives in Silicon Valley with an exceptionally rare mix of proven business skills, and authentic heart and soul,” said Nextdoor co-founder and CEO Nirav Tolia, in a statement. “From the very beginning of our CEO search, she has been the top choice, and the board of directors and I feel exceptionally fortunate and excited for her to lead Nextdoor moving forward,” the Indian American executive added.
Said Friar in a statement, “Very rarely, a company comes along that has the ability to literally change people’s lives for the better – how they communicate, how they interact, how they look out for their fellow neighbors. Nextdoor is one of those rare companies that transcends its utility as a business and is quickly making its mark on communities here and around the world.”
“I’ve been a member and admirer of Nextdoor for some time, and I am excited to join this extraordinary team where we can build a strong business and financial outcome alongside being a force for good in the world,” Friar added.
Introduced in the United States in 2011, Nextdoor has raised more than $250 million from U.S. venture capital firms including Benchmark, Greylock Partners, Tiger Global, and others, the company said.
Nextdoor began its global expansion in 2016. Today, more than 210,000 neighborhoods across seven countries use Nextdoor, it said.
Friar joined Square in July 2012 from salesforce.com, where she served as senior vice president of finance and strategy. Prior to salesforce.com, Friar worked at Goldman Sachs for over 10 years. She previously worked for McKinsey in both London and South Africa.
She earned her M.Eng. in metallurgy, economics and management from the University of Oxford and her M.B.A. from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.