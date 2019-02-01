Indian American Akshay Sethi is using science to make fashion everlasting.
Sethi, a recent biochemistry graduate from the University of California, Davis, is the co-founder of Moral Fiber, a startup that recycles polyester to create a sustainable fiber that can be reused forever.
Moral Fiber brands itself as a company that produces “zero waste”; is “transparent,” where everyone knows the source of the clothes; and believes in “conservation,” keeping the natural environment vibrant for the future generations.
The company, formerly called Ambercycle, has developed a three-step chemical process that can extract polyester from mixed blend materials to produce a new yarn, which is being labeled as the world’s first textile product made entirely from old clothing. Additionally, the equipment needed for this process can fit into a small shipping container, making it easy to use.
For now, the company stated in a press release published by unenvironment.org, the process is being tested in a pilot plant in Los Angeles, Calif., but in 2020, Sethi hopes to be able to start sending the “box” to countries with growing middle classes and high levels of consumption and waste so that they can recycle clothing and produce Moral Fiber as well.
The technology has had several iterations since Sethi and fellow student Moby Ahmed started exploring ways to recover polyester while at U.C. Davis. They founded Ambercycle in 2015, working initially with microbes to break down polyesters.
“We started with a microbial process and when you are trying new things, you discover new things. And so, we discovered this chemical process. It’s three steps, very elegant,” Sethi was quoted as saying by the online portal of the United Nations Environment Program. “We take a mixed material, which has some cotton and polyester, and extract the polyester at the molecular level to produce a new yarn.”
The leftover material, he added, “is incinerated to power the pilot plant but the final box could also be powered by solar panels placed on the roof.”
Sethi explained that the technology will be suitable for recycling other plastics as well.
“We’ll start with fabric but it can process packaging, bottles, containers, films, multilayer packaging. We see this box as the box that is tailor-made for textiles but in the future, we want to make a box for packaging, a box for carpets and for all sorts of different materials,” he said.
Currently, the article noted, venture capitalists and fashion bigwigs are backing Sethi’s product, adding that the Los Angeles plant uses clothing scraps from local outlets and processes about 100 kgs a day. Sethi and his team are tweaking the process before launching a Moral Fiber collection with a major brand, according to unenvironment.org.
Sethi also added that he wants to use the model to battle marine plastic pollution.
“What we’ve seen so far is you can make a polyester fiber that doesn’t shed. You can do it, it’s just a question of making it in such a way that it’s scalable,” he said. “We are working on ways to do that right now. You can’t have materials that go into the oceans and biodegrade there and turn into microfibers.”
