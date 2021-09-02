The global market for Website Builders is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to research. Any business, no matter what size or industry, requires a website in this day and age. Due to the massive demand, technology has advanced to assist businesses in easily launching a website. We will be comparing the pros and cons of the best website builders.
GoDaddy Website Builder
This website builder, one of the most simple and straightforward ones available, can produce a website in less than 5 minutes. The pros to using the GoDaddy Website Builder is the speed, simplicity as well as the effective marketing tools which may help the business’s online presence expand to social media platforms, email marketing campaigns, and a Google My Business™ listing. The cons of using the GoDaddy Website Builder is that there is limited flexibility regarding website options, there is a basic ecommerce functionality which may not be suitable for larger businesses, and there is limited customization available.
Web.com Website Builder
Web.com is a good choice for a small business owner with little to no experience building a website. The pros to using the Web.com Website Builder is the user-friendly drag-and-drop Site Editor, thousands of photos provided by the Site Editor that’s available for use, multiple customizable Web.com templates as well as excellent customer service. The cons to using the Web.com Website Builder is that the photos may be tricky to edit, loading times are relatively slow and there is no free trial. Plans for Web.com start at $1.95 for the first thirty days and may be cancelled at any time.
Wix Website Builder
The Wix Website Builder can meet the needs of any small business. The pros to using the Wix Website Builder is that there is generous storage space, the online transactions are secure due to the SSL certificate and their good customer service. The cons to using Wix Website Builder is there are reportedly slow loading speeds, a difficult exit which may require the user to use a third-party app to avoid losing information during the data transfer and basic metrics. Wix offers plans starting at $14 per month with a 14-day, money-back guarantee on your first plan purchase.
Shopify Website Builder
One of the most popular ecommerce website builders for small business, Shopify offers hundreds of professional themes, a store full of apps for true customization, and a reliable, SSL-protected online storefront. The pros to using the Shopify Website Builder is they offer unlimited storage, intuitive controls for navigating business’s metrics, as well as integrated features such as connecting the business’s social media accounts. The cons to using the Shopify Website Builder is that there is no autosave function, their app store may have steep price tags and subscription fees and Shopify may charge a transaction fee whenever the business accepts money for goods unless the customers use the Shopify Payments online payment gateway. Shopify offers a 14 day free trial and has plans that start at $29 per month.
WordPress Website Builder
Because the Wordpress Website Builder is an open-source CMS, it allows its users to easily customize their website to suit their needs. The pros to using the WordPress Website Builder is that there are nearly no fees besides having to purchase a domain name and a web hosting package, the site is relatively easy to use, there is a vast marketplace of free and paid themes and plug-ins, as well as being able to integrate business platforms. The cons to using the WordPress Website Builder is there is no “what you see is what you get” experience due to the fact that it isn’t a true drag-and-drop website builder, there is more responsibility having to manage site updates, backups, security, and all maintenance tasks, and WordPress websites are often targets for hackers.
Weebly Website Builder
The Weebly website builder, one of the most flexible website builders, allows users to drag and drop blocks of content where desired without limiting users to predesigned sections. The pros of using the Weebly Website Builder is they offer flexible page layouts, they offer them flexibility and they have a huge app store. The cons to using the Weebly Website Builder is that they offer no H1 headings which are important for search engine optimization (SEO), their blogging capabilities are not robust enough for bloggers and they do not offer mobile editing. Weebly’s plans range from $6 to $26 per month.
Squarespace Website Builder
Squarespace allows small businesses to create elegant websites.The pros to using Squarespace Website Builder is their ecommerce functionality providing no limit to the products a business can offer on a Squarespace website, they offer strong marketing features and are very customizable. The cons to using the Squarespace Website Builder are that there are no free plans, there are multiple versions of Squarespace and this may make it difficult to troubleshoot issues, and there is an overwhelming amount of options. Squarespace, which does offer a 14 day free trial, has plans that start at $12 per month.
The Takeaway
No matter a business’ website needs, there is a perfect fit in the above mentioned website builders. Whether it's for a small business with little starting capital, or for an established business who needs an elegant website with ecommerce functionality. To find the perfect fit, businesses need to compile a list of needs, wants and things not wanted for their website before comparing it to our list website builders.
