New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Oct. 31 announced the winners of the sixth annual $5 million 43North startup competition, including the Ravi Sahu-founded St. Louis, Mo.-based Strayos, the grand prize winner of a $1 million investment.
Strayos, led by Indian American CEO Sahu, is a visual AI platform to reduce cost and improve efficiency in mining operations for optimized drill/blast and pre-excavation sub-surface object detection for infrastructure projects.
In addition to Sahu’s company, another seven companies each won investments of $500,000. An additional $500,000 was awarded as follow-on funding from last year, the release said.
“Our comprehensive, regionally focused approach to economic development has fundamentally changed the trajectory of Western New York and the 43North competition has played an integral part in its resurgence,” Cuomo said in a statement.
“I want to congratulate the winners of the 43North competition who will contribute to the unprecedented economic growth experienced in Western New York and look forward to working with them to build a more prosperous Empire State for all,” the governor said.
In addition to the cash investments, the winners will receive one year of free space in 43North’s new headquarters in the Seneca One building, guidance from mentors, connections to potential customers, access to 43North’s network of more than 500 investors and marketing and hiring support.
The winners were announced during an awards ceremony at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.
Sahu grew up the small mining town of Bhalil, India, where his grandfather worked in engineering for a mining company, which sparked his interest in the industry. A passion to create a technology that helps make for safer worksites landed him on the big stage this year at the 43North startup competition here in Buffalo.
Ultimately his vision and plan to create an underground version of Google Maps won him the $1 million grand prize.
Sahu, who founded Strayos in 2016, has an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
