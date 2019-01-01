The Silicon Valley-based Global Tamil Entrepreneurs Network said in a Dec. 19 news release that during its upcoming GTENChennai2019 event, it will promote Chennai as the Silicon Bay of Asia.
The conference for Tamil entrepreneurs across the globe is scheduled to be held Jan. 25, just after the Tamil Nadu government-run Global Investors Meet, which takes place Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, the release said.
In saying it will promote Chennai as the Silicon Bay of Asia, GTEN said that there are about 40 fundable SaaS startups in Chennai and the state is promoting a fintech hub, too.
“We plan to promote Chennai in Silicon Valley by advertising in hoardings on the main arterial US101 where almost all tech behemoths are located. GTEN will also create awareness about the infrastructure available and the talent for setting up shops in Chennai through various channels,” the network said in its release.
The idea to promote Chennai was proposed several years ago, but the time had come to move further, according to Indian American Narasimhan Kasthurirengan, the brainchild behind the idea.
GTENChennai will bring together world Tamil entrepreneurs, investors, industry influencers and thought leaders and innovators. GTEN will create partnerships and offer great value for learning, sharing innovations and ideas by the community.
The conference will be held in Silicon Valley style. Kasturirangan, co-founder of GTEN, based in Silicon Valley, said the conference will be packed with key notes, panel discussions and mentor connect sessions from among the successful community entrepreneurs. There will be a panel on cross border innovation with experts from Tamil Nadu and the U.S. Electric vehicles and connected autos will be focused at the meet, the release said.
There will be a pitching session by startups and networking party in a fun and informal setting. Mentor sessions will offer learning opportunities. GTEN is free for those who are attending GIM from other places. Around 500 delegates are expected to attend it. GTEN itself was formed at TiECon Silicon Valley by volunteers of TiESV.
GTENSV has been held since 2017 during TiECon Silicon Valley. The meet provided networking opportunities for Tamil entrepreneurs from all over the world who attended TIECon. It was hosted by the American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association as well. GTEN will be held in other countries where Tamils are living, it added.
Dorai Thodla, a startup evangelist in Chennai and convener of GTENChennai, who was in the Bay Area recently, said that Chennai is touted as the SaaS capital of India with close to 50 startups in the SaaS area.
The Chennai focus will be on IT startups. But there will be sessions on connected vehicles and electric vehicles, AI and other technology areas. The focus of GTEN is to connect youth, women and emerging entrepreneurs of our community in the U.S. with India and other parts of the world for better business collaborations.
