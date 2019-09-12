ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Indian American mayor of the city of Anaheim, Harry Sidhu, last week hosted a delegation led by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, E.K. Palaniswami, here on a visit to build ties between the Indian state and the city of Anaheim.
The meeting was facilitated by Consul General of India Sanjay Panda.
The 17-member delegation accompanying the chief minister comprised three cabinet ministers, the state’s chief secretary, three principal secretaries and several senior officers.
Sidhu shared an overview of Anaheim, including how the police department keeps the city safe and how the city provides water and power service to residents and businesses. The delegation toured a water recycling plant at Anaheim City Hall which takes waste-water and purifies it for use in landscaping and building operations.
As home to Disneyland Park, as well as professional sports and a convention center, Anaheim sees more than 25 million visitors a year, the delegation learned. The chief minister and others also heard about the city’s founding in 1857 and how Sidhu is Anaheim’s first immigrant mayor in modern times.
The mayor invited the delegation to build on the visit with a lasting relationship with Anaheim so the state and city can continue to learn from each other.
After visiting City Hall and savoring an Indian cuisine lunch, the delegation was treated to a tour of the Disneyland Resort, home to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure as well as hotels and shopping.
