POMONA, Calif. — The American Society of Engineers of Indian Origin held its 31st Annual ASEI Convention, focusing on the theme of a “Technology Driven Future,” Dec. 3 at California Polytechnic here.
The objective of the convention was to promote and share advancements related to new generation technologies in various engineering disciplines. In addition to ASEI members from various chapters, the convention was attended by over 400 professionals including scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders across the U.S.
The convention featured multiple interactive sessions with prominent business owners, technologists, media personalities, educators, and policy makers, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate the success of the positive contributions of Indian American engineers.
Hosted by ASEI’s Southern California chapter, the event brought together a who’s who of the technology and engineering world sharing the latest innovations and popular topics in four tracks to tackle the convention theme.
While the morning keynote by ICANN senior vice president Ashwin Rangan stood out with thought provoking technologies, talks like Dr. Ravi Tilak’s speech on ancient eastern philosophy and engineering provided insight with new information, according to a press release.
The day-long sessions offered the latest in learning along four tracks including life sciences and health technologies, emergent information technologies, smart infrastructure and utilities and emerging trends in small businesses.
ASEI presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to the architect of India’s telecom revolution, Sam Pitroda, who supercharged the audience with his life story and journey. The holder of nearly 100 patents and 20 honorary Ph.D.s, Pitroda emphasized to the audience to focus on solving problems of the poor rather than rich people’s problems and to “dream big.”
The ASEI Engineering Entrepreneurship award went to B.V Jagadeesh, an engineer turned Silicon Valley entrepreneur and now an active venture capitalist and prolific mentor to start-ups for co-leading the “Billion Dollar Babies” initiative under the TiE umbrella.
There were several other awards including a special award for longtime engineer turned entrepreneur Manu Shah.
ASEI also recognized Shrikant Agarwal with the ASEI Service Excellence award for his service to the organization over the past ten years, while Jwalant Lakhia was given the ASEI Founder’s award for services rendered last year.
Corporate Engineering Recognition Program awards were given to engineers on behalf of sponsors Siemens (Hiren Dedhia), GSR Technologies (Vamsi Krishna), Southern California Gas company (Vijai Atavane) and Smart Utilities Systems (Harman Sandhu, Manoj Singh and Rajiv Gupta).
The evening was emceed by Dan Ninan’s emceeing and featured dance performances by Karmagraphy.
Earlier in the day, Sandhya Selvaraj, Raja Kalavacherla and Srinivas Gavini were awarded for leadership and service to ASEI. Six engineering students, including undergraduate students Mohith Buxani and Shreya Malik, and graduate students Himani Agrawal, Rajthilak Ganesan, Sandeep Gade and Prakruthi Hareesh, won ASEI Scholarship awards.
