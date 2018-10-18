WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jewelry thieves are targeting Indian Americans in the U.S., police have said, adding that the community is being preyed upon because of the expensive jewelry associated with their customs and culture.
The police said the latest theft happened at a motel owned by an Indian American family in Norwalk city of Connecticut.
Police officials shared a surveillance video of the brazen jewelry heist in hopes of catching the thieves responsible, Fox 8 reported.
The thieves stole $20,000 worth of ornate jewelry from the owner's living quarters before fleeing the scene.
Investigators said the suspects involved have been committing similar crimes across the country and are believed to be targeting only Indian Americans.
"This group is very organized. They're probably moving onto another location and are going to do the same thing," said Sgt. Fry.
He said it appears the group may be checking online records to identify businesses owned by the Indian Americans and are likely pawning the jewelry they get.
"They could take it to a pawn shop. They could take it to a jeweler and have it melted down and made into something else, there's many different ways they could get rid of that," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.