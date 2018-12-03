Three Indian American business leaders, Vidhu Shekhar, a manager at KPMG LLP; Venita Sivamani, the co-founder and CEO of Dermveda; and Shawn Dhillon, a corporate counsel at Ethan Conrad Properties Inc., have been named on the 2018 Sacramento Business Journal’s ‘Top 40 Under 40’ list.
These young professionals, who will be celebrated during a special event Nov. 29 at The Sofia, Home of the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, Calif., “excel in their workplaces and in their communities,” according to the publication.
Shekhar is a manager in the company’s government and public sector advisory services practice. According to his LinkedIn bio, in this role, he is responsible for working with the state and local government clients on the West Coast “throughout their large-scale transformation journeys enabled by people, process and technology.”
His bio adds that he is adept at “strategic planning, enterprise governance, portfolio management, contract evaluation, data analysis, system development oversight and planning and technology business management.”
Shekhar, who is on the board of the American Society for Public Administration, Sacramento chapter, is also a member of the California Cybersecurity task Force.
As a teenager and a young adult with acne, Sivamani struggled to find effective treatments. She now hopes her work with Dermveda, which blends natural and modern science, will help others find their solutions to a healthy skin and living.
Dermveda, which believes that no two people have the same skin, provides personalized guidance in four steps: skin analysis; giving expert-reviewed personalized content; matching ingredients to the skin type; and tracking the progress.
Listing her specialties as organizational leadership, entrepreneurship, and business development on LinkedIn, Sivamani writes that “by expanding access to resources and educational opportunities, I hope to enable others to transform their lives and communities around them.”
As a corporate counsel for Ethan Conrad Properties, Inc., Dhillon, according to his LinkedIn bio, manages the in-house legal department of the real estate company in Sacramento, Calif., with over 1,100 commercial tenants and more than six million square feet of commercial real estate space. He provides legal support to all the departments of the company, including: property management, construction, loan administration, brokerage, and human resources.
Along with managing in-house litigation of all the commercial lease issues, and construction matters, he also handles all the commercial real estate transactional matters, including reviewing, drafting, and negotiating commercial contracts for leasing, acquisition and disposition of commercial properties.
