Forbes June 4 announced its latest Richest Self-Made Women list, highlighting the United States’ 80 “ceiling crashers” and “overachievers” with three Indian American women among the group.
Recognized among the women who blazed their own trails by creating new businesses and generating money included Arista Networks president, chief executive of computer network firm Arista Networks Jayshree Ullal; co-founder of IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel Neerja Sethi; and chief technology officer and co-founder of streaming data technology company Confluent Neha Narkhede.
ABC Supply chair Diane Hendricks, 72, topped the 2019 list with a net worth of $7 billion.
Ullal, No. 18 on the list, has a net worth of $1.4 billion. The 58-year-old owns about 5 percent of Arista's stock, according to the magazine.
"Born in London and raised in India, she is now one of America's wealthiest female executives," Forbes said.
Sethi, No. 23, co-founded Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan, with an initial investment of just $2,000.
Her current net worth is $1 billion. French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for $ 3.4 billion in October 2018 and Sethi, 64, got an estimated $510 million for her stake, the Forbes report says.
Coming in at No. 60 on the 80-person list is Narkhede with a net worth of $360 million. Confluent, which is currently valued at $2.5 billion, counts Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Uber as customers, Forbes notes.
As a LinkedIn software engineer, Narkhede, 34, helped develop Apache Kafka to handle the networking site's huge influx of data and in 2014, she and two LinkedIn colleagues founded Confluent to build tools for companies using Apache Kafka, which became open source in 2011, Forbes said.
“More women are creating new businesses and amassing fortunes than ever before. As a result, Forbes has expanded our ranking of the nation’s wealthiest self-made women to 80 ceiling crashers, one-third more than a year ago. Each of these overachievers has blazed her own trail,” Forbes wrote.
“Some, like the entrepreneurs behind toilet spray Poo-Pourri and vegan makeup line Thrive Causemetics, created fresh products while others like Belinda Johnson, Airbnb’s chief operating officer, joined tech juggernauts as they were taking flight. Still others, including musician and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna and reality TV star-turned makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, have figured out ways to monetize their fame, fans and social media followers,” it added.
The list also includes media mogul Oprah Winfrey ranked No. 10; Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg (12); reality TV star Kylie Jenner (23); fashion designer Tory Burch (29); pop stars Rihanna (37) and Madonna (39); singer Beyonce (51); author Danielle Steel (56); TV show Ellen DeGeneres (63); and tennis star Serena Williams (80), among others.
List members range in age from 21 to 92 and are worth a combined $81.3 billion. The minimum net worth to make Forbes' fifth annual ranking of these women is $225 million. A record 25 are billionaires, one more than last year. Nearly half, or 38, live in California, followed by New York with nine. Nineteen were born outside of the U.S., in countries spanning Burma to Barbados.
