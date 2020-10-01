A trio of companies led by Indian Americans across the country were among the nation’s top small businesses recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Among the companies recognized were Birmingham, Alabama-based Essnova Solutions Inc., led by founder and president Sridhara R. Gutti; Hastings, Nebraska-based Innovative Prosthetics & Orthotics, Shabri LLC, led by president and founder Rakesh Srivastava; and Plainview, New York-based Raj Technologies Inc., led by CEO Raj Mehta.
SBA head administrator Jovita Carranza formally announced the top small businesses, as well as the 2020 Small Business Persons of the Year earlier this year.
“What an honor it is for me to recognize the National Small Business Week state and territorial winners from across the nation whose exceptional hard work has created and built successful small businesses,” said Carranza in a statement. “These women and men not only realized their dreams of entrepreneurship but have also been tremendous job creators, helping to expand our economy. They represent the 30 million American small businesses – our nation’s innovators and risk-takers.”
