Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed six individuals, including three Indian Americans, to the Texas Medical Board, the governor’s office announced in a Sept. 30 news release.
Among the appointments were Arun Agarwal, Dr. Devinder S. Bhatia and Dr. Satish Nayak. The trio of Indian Americans will be joined by Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, Dr. Jason Tibbels and Dr. Robert David Martinez; the latter is the lone reappointment of the six.
Agarwal, of Dallas, is the chief executive officer of Nextt and has business interests in textiles, cotton trading and real estate.
He is on the board of the U.S.-India Friendship Council, Big Brother Big Sisters, Texas Public Policy Foundation Education Committee and the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. In addition, he volunteers with the Living Dreams Foundation.
Agarwal received an M.B.A. from IMT-Ghaziabad, a master’s in computer information systems from Southern New Hampshire University, and a master’s in international business from Harvard University.
Bhatia, of Houston, is a thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon. He is the founder, CEO and president of Southeast Texas Cardiovascular P.A., and is certified by the American Board of thoracic surgery, and currently serves as chief of cardiovascular surgery at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Bhati is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of The Fellow of the Federation of State Medical Boards. He is a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Society for Vascular Surgery, and the Harris County Medical Society.
He currently serves on the board of directors for the Houston Symphony and is a former board member of the Health Museum.
Bhatia received a bachelor of science in chemistry from the University of Arkansas and a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Nayak, of Andrews, is a family physician, obstetrician and gynecologist at Nayak Clinic. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Medicine, Texas Association of Family Physicians, and the Texas Medical Association.
He currently serves as the vice president of the Yeriwah Mega Foundation and is a trustee for the Hindu Association of West Texas.
Nayak received a bachelor of medicine and surgery from Karnataka University, a doctor of medicine in obstetrics and gynecology from Mangalore University, a doctor of medicine in family medicine from Westchester County Medical Center, and a doctor of medicine in transitional medicine from the University of Maryland.
Each appointment comes with a term that expires April 13, 2025. The board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas.
