United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez Nov. 6 announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Nishitkumar Patel (31, Tampa), Hemalkumar Shah (27, Tampa) and Sharvil Patel (22, Tampa) with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and extortion, and substantive counts of wire fraud and extortion.
The indictment also charges Nishitkumar Patel and Shah with money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
Each of the three defendants faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count of wire fraud conspiracy, extortion conspiracy, wire fraud and extortion.
Nishitkumar Patel and Shah face an additional penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison for money laundering, and a minimum mandatory consecutive two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.
The indictment also notifies the defendants that the United States is seeking a money judgment in the amount of at least $2.27 million, the proceeds of the wire fraud and extortion conspiracies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida said in a news release.
According to the indictment, from 2014 through at least 2016, the defendants conspired with India-based call centers to extort money from U.S. residents by impersonating IRS officers.
The defendants misled their victims to believe that they owed money to the IRS and would be arrested and fined if they did not pay their alleged back taxes immediately, so the victims would pay the defendants, it said.
The defendants collected the fraud proceeds by withdrawing cash from prepaid cards purchased and funded by victims; hiring other conspirators to retrieve money wired by the victims to those runners; and hiring runners to open bank accounts into which victims deposited fraud proceeds.
In order to collect the fraud proceeds, the attorney’s office said the defendants provided the runners with the victims’ names, locations, and amount paid.
The defendants directed the runners to retrieve the fraud proceeds in cash, and remit it to the defendants, often less a payment to the runner for opening the account or conducting the transaction, it added.
On Oct. 23, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home of Nishitkumar Patel and Shah. Among other items, they seized approximately $50,000 in cash, hundreds of bank and wire transfer receipts, and 20 electronic devices, the news release said.
