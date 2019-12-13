TiE Boston, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, Nov. 25 announced the recipients of its 2019 Entrepreneurship Awards, which were presented at its annual gala Dec. 7.
The black-tie event honors and celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs. The nominating committee selects individuals who through their contribution have moved the needle forward in creating or redefining the industry by means of investment, mentoring, education and business creativity.
Awards are presented across several categories such as venture capital, innovation, healthcare, B2B solutions, philanthropy and value creation, a news release said.
In recognition of his extraordinary journey and his invaluable contribution in the fields of education, science, and technology this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Indian American professor Anant Agrawal, founder and CEO of edX, an online platform for learning founded by Harvard and MIT.
“It has been my pleasure to be a member of TiE Boston over the years and to see its growth as a vibrant community that actively fosters the next generation of entrepreneurs in New England. I am incredibly honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award this year,” said Agarwal in a statement.
Over the course of his career, Agarwal founded companies such as Virtual Machine Works Inc., InCert Software, Determina and Tilera Corporation and served as the director of CSAIL, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.
In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, he is also a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at MIT, a board member at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and author of the textbook "Foundations of Analog and Digital Electronic Circuits,” his bio notes.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, he went on to earn a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science from Stanford University.
Agarwal is the recipient of several national and international awards. In 2018, he earned one of the most distinguished awards in the field of education when he was named the Yidan Prize Laureate for Education Development.
In 2017, he was bestowed with the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India. In 2016, he received the Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize for Higher Education, which recognized his work in advancing the MOOC movement. In 2012, he was named in the Forbes' list of Top 15 Education Innovators. In 2011, his work on Organic Computing was selected by Scientific American as one of 10 World-Changing Ideas. He also holds a Guinness World Record for the largest microphone array.
In addition to Agarwal, TiE Boston also doled out other honors.
The Healthcare Leadership Award went to Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceutical; Value Creation went to Dr. Praveen Tiperneni, CEO of Morphic Therapeutic; AI Company to Watch was Hari Balakrishnan, co-founder and CTO of Cambridge Mobile Telematics; Making Waves in Venture Capital was Michael Skok, co-founder and general partner of Underscore VC; Rethinking Innovation went to Reshma Shetty, co-founder of Gingko Bioworks; Rethinking Patient Care went to Jamie Heywood, co-founder and CEO PatientsLikeMe; Rising Star Award went to Dr. Adeel Yang, co-founder and CEO Medumo; Extraordinary Contribution to Community went to Subu Kota, founder and CEO of The Boston Group; and the TiE CM Achievement Award went to Sanjeev Jain, founder and CEO of Idea First Technologies, as well as Purnanand Sarma, president and CEO of Immunome.
This year’s TiE Boston Gala also featured a new award, the SEEMA award, in collaboration with SEEMA Magazine to recognize an outstanding female South Asian entrepreneur.
“This year’s winners inspire us with their vision and leadership” said Nilanjana Bhowmik, president of TiE Boston, in a statement.
