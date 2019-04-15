The Southern California chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs, better known as TiE, March 27 held its monthly event in which it launched its TiE SoCal Angels 2019 initiative, raising $500,000 for early-stage companies.
The first session of the event, held at the Expert Dojo’s Santa Monica offices, was an invitation only session for TiE SoCal charter member investors, and well-known investors and venture capital firms from San-Diego, Orange County, Glendale and Santa Monica.
It hosted pitches from pre-screened post seed funded startups. The event was chaired by TiE SoCal Angels Indian American chair Shankar Ram and president Smita Bagla.
The pitches from the six startup companies were well received and resulting in raising capital of $275K plus from CM angel investors and more than $250,000 from invited partner investors, according to a news release.
Among the TiE SoCal member companies that participated and received investments were MktStar, specializing in prediction games; OOTify, which presented an engaging and mental health community; MeetCaregivers, which provides solutions for senior home health; EVGatewa, which presented a secure EV charging station management network; Fischer Imaging, a company that presented a medical device solution for better mammograms; SmartPlate, which presented a physical smart plate for eating right; and Assemble, which provided a solution for task management and engagement for creatives.
The event’s second session was a TiE Knowledge Series forum focused on “Creating a Vision Statement for the Company” and managed pitches from five companies selected from a list of 35
The pitching included requests for funding by two film companies, two technology and one medical company.
