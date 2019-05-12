The Southern California branch of The Indus Entrepreneurs, or TiE, held its monthly event April 24, taking the opportunity to discuss artificial intelligence and customer relationship management with its Indian American attendees.
Ramana Metlapalli, managing principal of Varasi, and Jerry Hartanto, practice consultant of big data intelligence of Trace3, were the speakers.
The event was kicked off by TiE SoCal executive director and 2020 president-elect Anshuman Sinha, who welcomed the TiE charter members and spoke about their role in the organization, as well as highlighting TiE SoCal’s 2019 initiatives.
Among the invited guests included Vijay Menon, executive director of TiE Global, who shared the role of TiE Global and its footprint; Anand Mahale, membership director, who spoke about the various benefits of being a TiE member; and Ashish Saboo, TiEcon Southwest chair 2019, who highlighted the importance of participating in TiEcon Southwest 2019 scheduled for Sept. 29.
Metlapalli spoke about management of customer base and competition, as key indicators in a company’s marketing strategy. He emphasized the value of audit strategy as the key analytical process to keep track of business.
Hartanto talked about how to execute AI in business. He explained that AI is predictive analysis, which helps with quick and automated segmentation with emphasis on what happened, why it happened, and what would happen, while business intelligence is used to establish who are customers, what they buy, how much they buy.
He also explained that role of AI processes is to complement a business, not replace it, and assist humans with speed and automation of repetitive tasks, according to a news release.
