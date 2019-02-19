TiE Southern California hosted over a hundred entrepreneurs and active investors, including many from the Indian American community, at the Sheraton Cerritos in its first monthly event of 2019. “It is our mission to foster entrepreneurship and fund startups founded by our members. Last year we started TiE SoCal Angels to invest in our member-founded startups," TiE SoCal president Smita Bagla told the attendees. (photo provided)