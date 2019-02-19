More than 100 entrepreneurs and active investors, including many from the Indian American community, met at the Sheraton in Cerritos, Calif., to take part in TiE SoCal's first monthly event of 2019.
The event included an expert investor panel that actively invests in California’s startup community, including Lucas J. Pols, principal at Quake Capital Partners; Mangesh Mahajan, Indian American managing partner at Watermark Venture Capital; Ajay Prasad, TiE SoCal Angels committee member and TIE SoCal CM; and Ramesh Patel, partner at the Chugh Firm.
The panel discussed where to access deal flow, how to test a team for potential, and how to get funding. The event was sold out 48 hours prior to the event, according to a Feb. 3 news release.
The event began with Anshuman Sinha, executive director of TiE SoCal, welcoming the panelists and the attendees, followed by Smita Bagla, TiE SoCal president for 2019, to talk about the successes of 2018 and lay out the plan for 2019.
“It is our mission to foster entrepreneurship and fund startups founded by our members. Last year we started TiE SoCal Angels to invest in our member-founded startups," Bagla said. "We invested in OOtify, the AI powered health community, and this year we plan to do more.”
TiE SoCal's next event, with a focus on cybersecurity, will be held Feb. 27 at the ROC Irvine.
