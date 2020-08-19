TiE SoCal last week announced the formation of its first members-only fund, the TiE SoCal Angels Fund 2020. This fund was initiated at the request of the members of TiE Southern California to provide diverse investment opportunities for its members and strategic capital for early-stage companies, according to a press release.
The TiE SoCal Angels Fund 2020 raised over $1 million from TiE SoCal charter members, said the release, adding that it is soliciting
businesses in HealthTech, Retail, Data Science, Application Software/SAAS, and Supply Chain/WH and Distribution, but it is open to looking at other opportunities as well.
The fund will be making $50,000 to $250,000 in investments in the selected startups. The streamlined process of identification and due diligence enables them to provide a funding decision within four weeks of the company’s presentation at TiE SoCal’s monthly pitching event, which is on the thirdWednesday of every month.
TiE SoCal Angels organizes a 1-hour presentation for eligible companies every month. Companies wishing to present should visit www.socal.tie.org/tie-angels.
The fund’s offices are at 15925 Carmenita Road, Cerritos, Calif., and readers may obtain more information by visiting their website at https://www.tiesocalangels.com.
For questions on TiE SoCal, readers may contact Anshuman Sinha, president of TiE SoCal 2020-2021, at President@Socal.tie.org or reach out to the executive director at Executive.Director@socal.tie.org. For questions about the fund, please contact Shankar Ram, TiE SoCal Angels Chair, at shankar@tiesocalangels.com.
TiE SoCal(https://socal.tie.org/) was founded in 1997 as the first chapter outside Silicon Valley. It was founded to inspire, foster, and support entrepreneurship in Southern California, said the release. Professionals with aspiration to start a business venture, learn from other entrepreneurs, or working with startups or in an entrepreneurial company will gain access to invaluable educational, networking, and partnership opportunities through TiE.
The Indus Entrepreneurs was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the five pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding, and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE’s focus area is to generate and enable the next generation of entrepreneurs.
TiE Global is a large non-profit organization and has an expansive networking effect. TiE connects the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem from early-stage entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs, professionals at leading corporations, venture capital, angel investors, thought leaders, among others. The organization emphasizes the spirit of giving in all aspects of their work.
There are currently 15,000 members (including over 3,000 charter members, mentors & investors) in 61 chapters across 14 countries, said the release.
