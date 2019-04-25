As sure as the sun will set in the west, you can be certain that the world’s greatest entrepreneurial minds will head west in early May to enlighten aspiring business heads during The Indus Entrepreneurs annual convention, TiEcon.
At its 27th annual conference, hosted by TiE Silicon Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering global entrepreneurship, TiEcon 2019 is going to be big, with three grand keynotes named as part of the two-day event to be held May 10 and May 11 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.
Among the keynotes named are Dr. Shashi Tharoor, C.P. Gurnani and Chirag K. Patel.
Tharoor is an Indian politician, writer and former career international diplomat who is serving as a Member of Parliament. He is a member of the Indian National Congress who served as official spokesperson for the party. Until 2007, he was a career official at the United Nations who finished second in the 2006 selection for Secretary-General of the U.N.
Gurnani — popularly known as CP within his peer group — has extensive experience in international business development, start-ups and turnarounds, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. He led Tech Mahindra's transformation journey, one of the biggest turnarounds of Indian corporate history in the acquisition and merger of Satyam.
Patel is the co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Amneal Pharmaceuticals. He has co-founded and/or invested in bio-pharmaceutical companies including Asana Biosciences, Kashiv Biosciences and Prolong Pharmaceuticals, plus NextGen Technologies and Veriprise Wireless. With his wife, Priti Patel, he established the Niswarth International Foundation to bring fresh water, sanitation, nutrition and education to underprivileged children.
TiEcon boasts that it’s the largest technology anchored conference dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship.
It has attracted over 60,000 entrepreneurs and professionals from over 50 countries in the past, with 5,000 participants from 19 countries coming to Silicon Valley for the 2018 conference branded TiE Inflect (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2PhIHtn).
TiEcon 2019 will focus on the hottest areas of innovation including AI/machine learning, security, FinTech, digital health and many more in addition to hosting its flagship tracks on “entrepreneurship How-tos,” youth and women, according to the conference website, www.TiEcon.org.
“Entrepreneurship journey begins when you START working on an idea; it becomes a reality when you CONNECT with others with complementary skills to SCALE the business to its fullest potential,” TiE says on the TiEcon website.
TiE expects more than 5,000 attendees, including over 1,300 industry leaders, from 22 countries to gather for the conference this year to get invaluable insights from the more than 220 speakers serving as panelists at discussions in 14 tracks.
In addition to Tharoor, Gurnani and Patel, other business leaders expected to speak at the event include former Ernst & Young U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year and current president and chief executive of Arista Networks Jayshree Ullal; Shasta Ventures managing director Nikhil Basu Trivedi; senior vice president and general manager for healthcare and life sciences at Salesforce Ashwini M. Zenooz; U.S. Bank chief information officer Dilip Venkatachari; and actress and director Nandita Das, among many more.
On Day 1 of the conference, Ullal and Gurnani will serve as the keynotes in the morning, followed by Smart Enterprise, CyberSecurity, Marketing and Sales, Enterprise Blockchain, HealthTech and AI/Machine Learning tracks.
Day 2 will feature Tharoor and Patel as keynotes, followed by tracks including two separate rounds of Entrepreneurship, as well as two rounds of Frontiers in Exponential Technology, and single rounds of Next Gen Mobility and Autonomous Transportation, TiE50 Showcase and Young Entrepreneurs tracks.
In addition to the tracks, there will be three boot camps during the conference – AI/Machine Learning for manager; AI/Machine Learning for engineers; and a startup bootcamp.
There will also be an opportunity to connect with mentors at the TiE-branded MentorConnect, where a structured environment for Mentorship is provided to TiEcon attendees. It is held over lunch on both days of the conference.
More information about the event, and to register, can be found by visiting www.TiEcon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.