Forbes recently re-released its 2019 “30 Under 30” list with dozens of Indian Americans making the cut in several categories.
The annual list chronicles “the brashest entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada,” Forbes said. (See earlier India-West story on those selected in other categories here: https://bit.ly/2FHopW6)
“From creating milk without cows to trucks without drivers, these innovators are shaking up some of the world’s stodgiest industries,” the magazine wrote.
Among the honorees in the Science category were G.M. Mahmud Arif Pavel, Meghali Chopra, Hasini Jayatilaka, Achuta Kadambi, Jeremy Puthumana, Maithra Raghu, Devaki Raj and Gitanjali Rao.
Pavel, 29, is a postdoctoral associate at Scripps Research. He researches the body's ion channels – which he calls the “fundamental sensors of life.” In doing so, he's uncovered an underlying mechanism in anesthesia that could lead to making them safer and also characterized an ion channel that could lead to new therapies for autosomal polycystic kidney disease, his Forbes profile said.
Residing in Jupiter, Florida, Pavel earned a bachelor’s from the University of Dhaka, and a master’s and doctorate from St. John’s University.
Chopra, 29, is the chief executive of SandBox Semiconductor Inc., which aims to solve a bottleneck in semiconductor manufacturing: the long development cycles necessary to create new chips, her profile says. The company's software allows engineers to simulate nanotechnology manufacturing, reducing the both the cost and number of iterations needed to scale up new chip designs.
Based in Austin, Texas, Chopra earned a bachelor’s from Stanford University, and a master’s and doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.
Jayatilaka, 28, is a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University. She discovered a signaling pathway that controls how cancer cells metastasize through the body and a way to block that pathway. This has led to the development of new therapeutics currently moving through the pipeline aimed at targeting tumor growth and metastasis, her profile noted.
Jayatilaka earned her bachelor’s from Johns Hopkins University, as well as a doctorate from the same university. She calls Redwood City, California, home.
Kadambi, 29, is an assistant professor at UCLA. The goal of his research, Forbes writes, is making robots that can see as well – or even better – than humans. He's designed cameras that see through fog or even around corners. He's been issued five patents so far for his inventions.
The Indian American earned a bachelor’s degree from U.C. Berkeley and a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Puthumana, 25, is a medical degree candidate at Yale University, where he earned his undergraduate degree. Puthumana's research into hypertension helped determine how kidneys help regulate blood pressure, leading to new treatments. Now he’s focused on kidney function, leading to discoveries around how different kidney diseases work, and how to make it possible for more kidney transplants to occur, his profile notes.
Raghu, 27, is a doctoral candidate at Cornell University. Deep neural networks are being used for a number of applications, but how they arrive at their results can sometimes be a black box, her profile notes. Raghu's research is aimed at understanding that black box and applying it to healthcare problems. In particular her work is aimed at determining whether a patient is likely to be misdiagnosed for a particular condition and thus in need of a second opinion, the profile said.
Raj, 28, is the co-founder of CrowdAI. After Hurricane Michael wrecked the Florida Panhandle, Wide Open West, a telecom, turned to Raj to get a map of affected buildings in the area.
Her CrowdAI had one ready in 20 minutes, her profile states. CrowdAI uses artificial intelligence to produce quick and accurate cartography by studying satellite imagery; it
has been used to map wildfire damage in California and Hurricane Harvey's destruction in southern Texas.
The 12-year-old Rao is an inventor. The Lone Tree, Colorado, resident took the top prize in the 2017 Young Scientist Challenge for her lead-detection device, which is capable of finding lead in drinking water with the aid of a mobile app. She's currently working to refine and commercialize her device, her bio notes.
The Social Entrepreneur category included Gautam Chebrolu, Perumal Gandhi, Ryan Pandya, Saumya, and Atif Javed.
Chebrolu, 23, along with Yossuf Albanawi, 24, is a co-founder of Pilleve. Pilleve aims to fight opioid addiction through early intervention with its secure pill dispenser, the profile notes.
Patients receive their opioid prescription in a Pilleve bottle and pills are dispensed one by one after patients input their pain levels, mood and side effects into an app. It has partnered with one of the largest pain clinics in Maryland to launch the device.
Gandhi, 27, and Pandya, 26, co-founded Perfect. Day. The Forbes writeup noted that methane gas from dairy cows is a major contributor to global warming. So Pandya and Gandhi developed special yeasts that produce the same beneficial proteins found in dairy. They've raised $39 million, it said.
Saumya, 28, is the co-founder of Kheyti, which helps smallholder farmers make the most of their land through its "Greenhouse-in-a-Box," which helps grow seven times more food using 90 percent less water and usually takes up just 2 percent of the available space, the profile notes.
Kheyti aims to serve 1 million farmers by 2025. Saumya earned a bachelor’s from St. Stephen’s College at Delhi University, and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University.
Alghunaim, 26, and Javed, 25, are the co-founders of Tarjimly. Javed, who comes from a refugee family, and Alghunaim launched Tarjimly, which means "translate for me" in Arabic, in 2017 after Donald Trump imposed his travel ban, the profile notes.
Refugees can communicate with doctors, lawyers and NGOs with help from a volunteer translator in just 90 seconds. Tarjimly has helped over 15,000 refugees and aid workers so far and covers 18 languages, it said.
Vik Chawla, Priya Saiprasad and Kartik Talwar were the honorees in the Venture Capital industry.
Chawla, 29, is the principal at Fifth Wall Ventures Management LLC. At Fifth Wall, Chawla leads investing activity in the single-family homebuilding, office and retail technology categories. The Wharton grad originated investments in firms such as Blend Labs, Built Robotics, Ethos Lending and Shipwell, his profile states.
Based out of San Francisco, Saiprasad, 29, is a founding member of Microsoft's independent investment fund, M12. She focuses on early stage enterprise investments and has led five deals for the firm's fund to date, boasting among those an exit in Bonsai and one large up-round in Element AI, her bio notes.
Separately, the U.C. Berkeley grad helped launch M12's female founders competition as part of her work to make access to capital easier for underserved female entrepreneurs, it said.
Talwar, 26, is an investor at SV Angel. Today, Talwar's taken on the role of investor, leading the firm's efforts in the burgeoning realm of cryptocurrency and blockchain, his bio notes.
More than three dozen Indian Americans were honored by Forbes in its annual list in multiple categories (see other India-West articles). None made the Sports, Art & Style and Music industries, however.
