A logo is the face of a business, and first impressions count. Having the right logo for a business allows the client to see the quality of the business and to attach a positive emotion to it. TRUiC Small Business Logo Maker, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered logo design tool, allows anyone to create a professional, high-resolution logo, customized to their preference. AI has allowed business owners to save money and turn their ideas into something tangible, and the TRUiC Small Business Logo Maker is a prime example of such a tool.
The importance of a suitable logo
A well-designed, professional logo is a warm welcome to a business. If a business has chosen a logo that is not professional in its appearance, this will cause doubts in the business’ capabilities and may damage its reputation. A well-designed logo will allow customers and clients to form positive associations with the business and likely return to use their services. For someone with little to no design experience, creating a logo may be an intimidating task. But thanks to AI, creating a customized logo is a breeze.
TRUiC’s Logo Maker
TRUiC's Small Business Logo Generator has recently been launched to the public. The hassle-free logo design tool will have an entrepreneur ready to brand their business after a few, simple steps.
Simply provide the business’ name to start off. The user will also have the choice to add a slogan or tagline. The TRUiC Small Business Logo Maker then allows the user to choose having a graphic or a text-only logo. A graphic logo allows the user to use an image in the logo, as well as stylized text. A text-only logo allows the user to display their business’ name or initials using creative fonts and typography.
Users are able to customize their design
Colors play an important role in brand recognition and cause clients to form connections with the business and industry. TRUiC Small Business Logo Maker also provides six base color options to suit the aesthetic of a business. Color options range from stable and natural, to powerful and determined, as well as energetic and bright, and many more.
TRUiC Small Business Logo Maker will then generate multiple designs, all for the users choosing. Once generated, the TRUiC Small Business Logo Maker allows the user to customize the generated logo as well. Users are able to change the colours and font to their liking, without losing the original design. The logo maker has a reset button readily available to undo any changes made by the user if they change their mind about the customization.
An easy, hassle-free download
Once completed, the user will be able to download their logo. No sign-up, email address or payment is required when downloading. The user will be able to download the high-resolution logo in a scalable vector graphic (SVG) file format. This file format is the best for logos because it is easily editable and can be resized as small or as large as needed without losing the quality. The TRUiC Small Business Logo Maker also produces logos customized for social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google and more.
Create a trademarked, unique logo
Once the business’ logo has been created, users should ensure that their logo is unique. To do so, a simple reverse image search can be done on Google. A lawyer specialized in trademarks can also be hired to perform a trademark search for the business. A trademark is a form of intellectual property. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), defines a trademark as a word, phrase, symbol, and/or design that identifies and distinguishes the source of the goods of one party from those of others. Trademarks are commonly used for logos and slogans. Once verified, the business will be able to trademark their logo so that no other business is able to use it.
The Takeaway
The TRUiC Small Business Logo Maker, one of the many AI tools created by TRUiC, allows businesses to save money and to create a professional, well-designed logo. By doing so, businesses are able to present a professional front when viewed by clients and convey a positive, capable message.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jSoT7XO9ik&ab_channel=TRUiC
