The Transportation Security Administration Feb. 21 announced the expansion of its TSA Precheck expedited screening program to nine additional domestic and international carriers, among them, Air India.
The announcement brings the number of airlines participating in TSA Precheck to 65 domestic and international carriers, the administration said.
TSA Precheck is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports.
For TSA Precheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets. To date in 2019, nearly 94 percent of passengers in TSA Precheck lanes waited less than five minutes, the TSA said.
TSA Precheck is available when departing from a U.S. airport to a foreign country, and for domestic, connecting flights after returning to the U.S. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents of the U.S. can apply for TSA Precheck for a cost of $85 for five years, which is $17 per year, through the TSA Precheck application program.
Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” to input when making an airline reservation and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Precheck lanes at select security checkpoints when traveling on any of the 65 participating airlines.
At the airport, passengers should check for the TSA-PRE indicator on their Air India boarding pass to know if they are eligible for TSA Precheck on their flight, according to the administration news release.
Other passengers who are eligible for TSA Precheck include members of the three U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Trusted Traveler programs, Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI.
TSA Precheck is also available for U.S. Armed Forces service members, including those serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Reserves and National Guard.
To find the program that best suits your travel needs, use the Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler comparison tool.
TSA continues to incorporate unpredictable security measures, both seen and unseen, throughout the airport. All travelers will be screened, and no individual will be guaranteed expedited screening, it said.
More information can be found by visiting https://www.tsa.gov/precheck/faq.
