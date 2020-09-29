SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter has appointed ex-IBM executive Rinki Sethi as new its vice president and Chief Information Security Officer.
Sethi, who worked at IBM as vice president, Information Security, last served at Rubrik, the cloud data management company, as CISO.
"I'm thrilled to welcome @rinkisethi as the new CISO of @twitter. An inspiring and experienced leader, Rinki comes to us via Rubrik, IBM and Palo Alto Networks," Nick Tornow, Platform Lead at Twitter, said late Sept. 28.
"At Twitter, she will lead our growing InfoSec team, protecting our customers and our company to earn trust," he added.
Prior to IBM, the Indian American executive built and matured technical security teams at several Fortune 500 companies including Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay, Walmart.com, and Pacific Gas & Electric.
"So excited to be a part of the team," Sethi said in a tweet.
At Rubrik, Sethi was responsible for leading efforts to protect its information and technology assets and advised on the company's continued product innovations in the security space. She reported to Rubrik CIO Avon Puri.
She has been recognized by CSO Magazine & Executive Women's Forum with the "One to Watch" award, and in 2010, led a team at eBay to receive the "Information Security Team of the Year" by SC Magazine.
For almost six years, Sethi has served on the advisory council for SecureWorld, one of North America's most vital cybersecurity conferences.
She earned her BS in computer science engineering from the University of California, Davis, and MS in information security from Capella University in Minnesota.
