More than 50 extraordinary women in STEM, including Indian American Monika Panpaliya and Manali Sapre will receive awards at the 2019 Women of Color STEM Conference to be held Oct. 3-5 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Mich.
The award categories recognize exceptional careers in government and industry, and actions that have energized both corporations and communities alike.
Panpaliya, senior director of digital common services at the Boeing Company, will receive the honors for ‘Diversity Leadership – Government.’
Sapre, director of Quicken Loans, will be awarded the President’s Award.
Panpaliya, who earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Pune and got her master’s degree in science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, went on to do her M.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Her previous stint was at Sprint where she took on a variety of roles, including manager of mobile broadband product management.
The Seattle, Washington-based engineer has been with Boeing for the last six years.
Sapre, who studied at the University of Pune, has been with Quicken Loans for over seven years now.
Serving as the director of Rocket Mortgage Technology at Quicken Loans for almost six months now, the Canton, Mich.-based executive has been associated with the organization in roles such as quality assurance lead and team leader.
