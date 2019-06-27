Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, May 23 announced its list of “The 10 Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Executives in 2019,” which was unveiled in its May issue.
The magazine issue recognizes 10 Artificial Intelligence executives, including Indian Americans Debjani Deb and Dr. Ganapathi Pulipanka, who have been leading businesses, engaging in more forward-looking ways of thinking, and redesigning solutions powered by AI capabilities to disrupt businesses globally.
The leaders hold extensive experience and influence in data, technology and strategy in multiple industries, the magazine said.
Deb, the chief executive officer at San Francisco Bay Area-based ZineOne, is responsible for leading the execution of the company’s vision and for the company's overall performance.
In addition to serving as the CEO at ZineOne, Deb is an adviser at PulsePoint Group’s board. Previously, she was the founder and managing partner at EmPower Research, chief strategy officer at GCI Group, director of strategy at ONI Systems and Mayan Networks, a senior associate at Booz Allen & Hamilton, and a member of the technical staff at AT&T Bell Laboratories.
The Indian American executive received her MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Business, an M.S. in computer science from Stanford University, and a bachelor’s from Rutgers University.
Pulipaka is the chief data scientist for AI strategy, architecture, application development of machine learning, deep learning at Accenture, based in Los Angeles.
He holds more than seven years of AI R&D experience and is also an SAP Technical Lead with 20-plus years of experience.
Prior to his time with Accenture, which began in May 2018, he was the CEO, chief data scientist and SAP technical lead at DeepSingularity LLC. He also served as SAP senior manager at Prosum, SAP delivery project manager at Capgemini US LLC, and SAP CRUM 7.0/IPM 2008 product development consultant at SAP.
Pulipaka earned a degree from Osmania University, a doctorate at U.C. Irvine and did his postdoctoral work at Colorado Technical University.
The AI revolution is transforming every aspect of a business. It has led to the creation of new revenue streams, new opportunities, and different ways of engaging with consumers. Ushering in the new era, more and more leaders are embracing AI to innovate, organize and guide their businesses in this direction, the news release said.
"The selected executives have redefined the C-Suite leadership in organizations, they are the influencers who are willing to learn and be open to adopting new changes with their long-term visionary mindsets. We extend our congratulations to all the leaders who have been inspiring a change promoting and redesigning the future of business," Ashish Sukhadeve, founder and editor-in-chief of Analytics Insight, said in a statement.
