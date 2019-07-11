The regional phase of the 33rd annual Ernst & Young U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year Award competition wrapped up as the final five regions – New England, Central Texas, Southeast, Heartland and Southwest – announced their winners.
Among those advancing to the national competition were Kabir Barday of the Southeast region and Pardeep Kohli of the Southwest region.
The Southeast region announced their winners June 27, with Barday, the founder and chief executive officer at OneTrust, being named the winner in the Emerging Technology category.
Barday founded OneTrust, a technology platform used to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management, in 2015.
Co-headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and London, and with offices in San Francisco, New York, Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong, OneTrust has more than 2,500 customers, both large and small, across 100 countries.
OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: privacy maturity benchmarking, data protection by design and default, data protection impact assessments, third-party vendor risk management, incident and breach response, and many more, according to the company.
The software, available in more than 60 languages, is backed by 50 awarded patents, integrates with 200-plus technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise, it said.
Prior to OneTrust, Barday was at BlackRock as a developer, AirWatch in various roles and then VMware AirWatch when VMware acquired AirWatch in 2014. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Georgia Tech.
Kohli is the president and chief executive officer at Mavenir. He was named a winner in the Southwest Regional in the Technology category, which was announced June 29.
At Mavenir, he is leading the transformation of network economics for 4G/5G with the evolution to 100 percent software networks for CSPs.
He is a serial entrepreneur bringing innovation and industry-leading solutions to the wireless and telecom market. Prior to Mavenir, Kohli was CEO of Xura, which he joined after Xura acquired Ranzure Networks, an early stage 5G and Cloud RAN solutions company that he founded in 2016.
Before leading Ranzure, Kohli was president and CEO of Mavenir Systems, guiding the company’s growth through multiple rounds of venture funding and a successful IPO in November 2013, as well as the acquisition by Mitel in 2015.
Mavenir was the first to bring virtualization and software-defined networking to mobile core networks, and the company brought significant innovation to 4G LTE networks, his bio notes.
Prior to Mavenir Systems, Kohli was co-founder, president and CEO of Spatial Wireless, which was acquired by Alcatel in 2004. Spatial Wireless was the leading vendor of wireless Softswitch, and brought significant innovation to the circuit switched mobile core.
No winners of Indian- or South Asian-origin were named in the New England, Central Texas or Heartland regions.
The EY Entrepreneur of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.
Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National competition. Sharma, Hassan and all the other regional winners from the Mid-Atlantic, Florida and the other regions throughout the U.S., will head to Palm Desert, California, in mid-November where a U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year will be announced at the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards gala Nov. 16.
The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.
