Under the new Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, the U.S. and India must hammer out a new trade agreement that could mitigate the impact of the COVID pandemic in both countries, and also act as a buffer against China’s aggressive authoritarian capitalism, said speakers Nov. 18, at a post U.S. election briefing organized by the U.S.-India Business Council.
The U.S. and India have not had a trade agreement in place for the past three years, despite a robust environment of imports and exports valued at $146 billion in 2019, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
The two countries engaged in a tariffs war in 2019, slapping heavy duties on each other’s exports. Despite ongoing negotiations, a trade deal was not finalized before the U.S. election Nov. 3.
Both countries have expressed an ambivalence to free trade, said Kurt Campbell, CEO of the Asia Group, an early champion of the U.S-India relationship. The U.S. must come up with a trade and investment strategy for India, in addition to addressing its domestic crises, he said. People to people engagement and defense cooperation have been on the rise. “But this is not enough. We must advance our commercial and economic engagements,” he said.
USIBC president Nisha Biswal said her organization would ensure that the private sector plays a pivotal role in such engagements. USIBC will announce its recommendations for the Biden Administration in the weeks to follow, the Indian American added.
Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas; and Mark Warner, D-Virginia, co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus; joined former Ambassador to India Richard Verma at the briefing. Both senators noted that India — often hailed as the pharmacy to the world — could manufacture low-cost vaccines and therapeutics to mitigate the COVID crisis. Warner called for an international distribution system for U.S. vaccines.
“You can’t just vaccinate North America,” he said.
In the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna both announced promising vaccine testing results this month, with 94-95 percent efficacy. Manufacturing adequate supplies and distribution will be challenging, however, once the vaccines are approved.
Speaking at a Nov. 13 briefing organized by Ethnic Media Services, Dr. Nirav Shah, adjunct professor of medicine in the Division of Primary Care and Population Health at Stanford University; and Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, spoke about the challenges of vaccine distribution, noting that the vaccines will have to be stored and delivered frozen. The U.S. will be able to manufacture a maximum of just 20 million doses by the end of the year, said Shah, noting that two doses of the vaccine are required.
Mehul Mehta, chief medical officer for the Albright Stonebridge Group, said at the USIBC briefing that India has the infrastructure to manufacture low-cost vaccines and therapeutics. “India is a natural partner in scaling up,” he said, adding that a partnership on COVID pharmaceuticals could form the backbone of a larger relationship on a number of diseases.
The country may not be able to avail of the current Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines, because of the challenges of cold storage and distribution, he added. India may instead have to develop or find vaccines which can be delivered on dry ice, said Mehta, moving away from mRNA technology.
The U.S. has a population rate of 331 million — roughly one quarter of India’s population — but has the highest number of COVID infections, 11.6 million, and deaths, 250,000, as of Nov. 18. India has the second-highest number of infections worldwide, 8.9 million, but — with a population of 1.3 billion — has managed to keep mortality rates relatively low at 131,000. Mehta explained the phenomenon, noting that Indians are exposed daily to multiple diseases — including other forms of coronavirus — and have managed to build an intrinsic immunity. The population is also younger.
He lauded India for taking good containment steps, noting the state of Kerala, which employed more than 38,000 community health workers who went door to door testing and contact tracing. A similar method was employed in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum and home to more than half a million people who live on one square mile of land.
“The U.S. could learn from India,” said Mehta.
Former Obama administration official Amos Hochstein noted at the briefing: “COVID is the terrorism of our times. It requires national strategy.”
“But we also need to address our economy. We cannot say ‘I’m going to keep you safe and healthy but take away your income.’”
The U.S. withdrew from the World Health Organization in September, noting that the organization had failed badly in its response to COVID. Hochstein urged the incoming Biden administration to rejoin WHO and other international health infrastructures. “We have to get out of the isolationist mindset,” he said.
All speakers lauded President-elect Biden for stating that the U.S. would immediately rejoin the Paris Accords on climate change. India and the U.S. are two of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gasses: China is the first. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set one of the most ambitious renewable energy targets in the world: 175 gigawatts by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030.
India’s renewable energy ambitions pose a unique opportunity for U.S. investors and manufacturers, said Vijay Advani, chairman of USIBC. Both countries can also build upon defense ties, he said.
“The U.S.-India relationship can fulfill its potential to be the defining relationship of the 21st century. But it will require industry and government to cooperate,” said Advani.
