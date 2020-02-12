WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI – The U.S. will ink a deal of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System at an estimated cost of $1.867 billion with India.
The U.S. State Department Feb. 10 made a "determination approving a possible foreign military sale to India."
The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency had informed the U.S. Congress about the decision to sell the defense weapon system on Feb. 7.
The proposed sale of the equipment and support system will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the U.S. government said in the context of neighboring enemy countries.
"India has requested to buy an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System comprising five components which are AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; 3 AMRAAM Guidance Sections; 4 AMRAAM Control Sections; and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles," it stated.
The U.S. stated that India had requested the inclusion of 32 M4A1 rifles; 40,320 M855 5.56 mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centers and Handheld Remote Terminals.
The deal also includes Electrical Optical/Infrared sensor systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units; Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A; Canister Launchers; High Mobility Launchers and Dual Mount Stinger Air Defense Systems.
The U.S. will also sell Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defense Systems; communications equipment; tool kits; test equipment; range and test programs; support equipment; prime movers; generators; technical documentation; computer based training equipment; training equipment; training towers; ammunition storage; training and maintenance facilities; infrastructure improvements; U.S. government and contractor technical support, engineering and logistics support services; warranty services; Systems and Integration Checkout; field office support and other related elements of logistics and program support.
The total estimated cost is $1.867 billion.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the U.S. by helping to strengthen the U.S.-India strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," the U.S. government stated.
India intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defense architecture to counter threats posed by air attacks.
This will contribute to India's military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India and the U.S.
Around 60 U.S. government or contractor representatives will travel to India for a period of six weeks wherein they will be involved in activities that include de-processing, fielding, training and technical and logistics support.
