Suman Kanuganti, a U.C. San Diego Rady School of Management graduate, was named among San Diego’s Next 40 Top Business Leaders Under 40, a list released by the San Diego Business Journal.
Kanuganti was among four individuals with ties to U.C. San Diego’s management school to receive the honor.
Kanuganti is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Aira Tech Corp., where he has been for the past four years.
His footprint, however, on San Diego’s technology sector is much larger, the journal said. Kanuganti arrived in San Diego in 2007, working as a product development consultant for Qualcomm. A little more than a year later, he joined Intuit as its chief technology officer, working on the ongoing development of products such as Mint, Turbo Tax and QuickBooks, the journal said.
At Aira, he is developing technology that connects blind and visually impaired people with a sighted agent to assist them with common activities. The users wear specially designed glasses equipped with a camera that provide a feed from which a sighted agent can assist the user in real time, from reading a restaurant menu to filling in an application, it added.
He holds an M.B.A. from Rady, a master’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Kakatiya University in India.
