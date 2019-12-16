BENGALURU – Software major Infosys became the first Indian firm to receive the UN Global Climate Action award in the carbon neutral category at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) held in Madrid, Spain, the company said Dec. 11.
"We won the award for carbon neutral program, which delivers innovative actions that address climate change and help drive progress on sustainable development goals, such as gender equality, health and economic opportunity," the city-based IT behemoth said in a statement here.
The 12-day COP was being held since Dec. 2 in the Spanish capital by the United Nations.
The UN honors achievements in combating climate change through its Climate Action awards every year.
"Infosys' journey to carbon neutrality is inspiring. As one of the first companies of its kind to commit to carbon neutrality, the outsourcing firm provided a model for climate action, while setting a benchmark for integrating sustainable development and climate action," program manager Niclos Svenningsen said on the occasion.
Ministers, negotiators, NGOs, celebrities and other dignitaries felicitated the award-winning projects of 2019.
UN Climate Change deputy secretary Ovais Sarmad addressed the gathering at the award ceremony.
"It is our honor to recognize Infosys as a winner of this year's award," said Saramad at the event.
"We believe it is the responsibility of every organization to operate in a manner that limits the impact of business on the environment," said Infosys chief operating officer U.B. Pravin Rao in the statement.
Over the years, the $11-billion technology firm has endeavored to integrate carbon neutrality with sustainable development.
"The award is a landmark in our green journey. It is a honor to be the first Indian firm to receive such a global award," Rao added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.