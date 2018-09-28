The University of Tennessee at Knoxville Sept. 12 announced that assistant professor of chemistry Sharani Roy has received a CAREER award by the National Science Foundation.
UT announced that the Indian American researcher as well as fellow assistant professor Sarah Lebeis were both honored with the award that recognizes early-career faculty members.
The CAREER award indicates great promise in a burgeoning faculty member, and those selected receive a five-year grant toward their particular research project. Applicants must show great promise in their research as well as devotion to higher education.
This is a significant achievement for the College of Arts and Sciences. To date, the department has received nine awards; Roy and Lebeis will constitute the 10th and 11th, the university said.
“NSF CAREER awards are designed to prepare tenure-track faculty for a lifetime of outstanding research and education service,” said Drew Haswell, research coordinator for the college.
Roy focuses her research primarily on surface chemistry, a field that seeks to understand the chemical reactions that take place between gases and solid surfaces. These chemical processes can be found everywhere from the weathering of rocks to the interstellar formation of molecules.
Her research attempts to develop newer, more accurate methods of studying surface chemistry that extend beyond previous concepts of molecular dynamics simulations, according to the university bio.
In addition to developing courses on computational chemistry, surface chemistry, and scientific computing, she has partnered with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to organize a symposium on surface chemistry, it said.
Roy earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi; her master’s from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi; and her doctorate degree from Yale University. She conducted her postdoctoral research at the Northwestern University.
