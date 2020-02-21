A consortium of tech companies wants a $350 million refund on H-1B visa application fees—and it’s willing to sue the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in order to get it.
Multiple reports say that the USCIS “has unlawfully charged United States companies approximately $350 million in visa fees (likely more) over the past six years,” filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
In addition to the IT Serve Alliance, which claims it has more than 1,250 tech companies as members, the three named plaintiffs in the suit are iTech, SmartWorks and Saxon Global, all three of which are staffing firms, according to reports.
These plaintiffs insist that USCIS is overcharging them for trying to renew the H-1B visa for immigrant workers who are already in the country; they argue that, under the law, only those workers entering the United States for the first time should be charged the $4,000 fee, it said.
The named plaintiffs are all so-called “50/50” companies, in that they have 50 employees and at least half their workforce is on the H-1B or L visa, the reports add.
USCIS charged the $2,000 fee, and then the $4,000 fee, for H-1B professionals entering the U.S. at a port of entry and when companies apply for a “change of status” to H-1B status, such as for an international student changing his or her status to H-1B.
Even though the fee has been in effect since 2010, “The federal civil statute of limitations limits us to the past 6 years,” said Jonathan Wasden in an interview with Forbes.
Wasden said USCIS should provide a more precise figure during discovery. He recommends companies “should scrub their records for which employees were change of status cases,” Forbes’ report adds.
USCIS has made it clear that the denials, along with some other recent administrative moves, are “designed to protect U.S. workers, cut down on frivolous petitions, strengthen the transparency of employment-based visa programs, and improve the integrity of the immigration petition process,” it said.
In response, tech and consulting firms have fired off lawsuits against the federal government.
The IT Serve Alliance filed a lawsuit in 2018 that accused USCIS of approving visas for too short a term (weeks, rather than the “standard” three-year term). That’s in addition to the more than 40 immigration-related lawsuits filed against the federal government by various outsourcing and consulting firms.
