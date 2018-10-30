Verizon confirmed recently that it has offered a voluntary severance package to about 44,000 employees and that it will transfer over 2,500 IT staff to India-based Infosys as part of a $700 million outsourcing deal, Forbes reported.
The report said that rumors insist the outsourcing could be as high as 5,000, however.
The layoffs and transfers will impact more than 30 percent of Verizon's 153,100-employee workforce and are part of a four-year plan to save the largest U.S. wireless carrier $10 billion by 2021, the report said.
Verizon's severance package mostly targets long-time employees – with more than 30 years at the company – and is also more generous than for its last round of buyouts, 13 years ago, giving employees three weeks of pay for every year worked at the company, capped at 60 weeks, the report noted.
However, the severance offer excludes employees who are being “rebadged” to Infosys and offered a one-year retainer at the Indian company, most likely to train their replacements.
